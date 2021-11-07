T20 World Cup: India crash out as Kiwis beat Afghanistan to enter semis

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. The Kiwi win also eliminated both Afghanistan and India from the tournament.

Their fourth successive win took the Black Caps to eight points behind the already qualified Pakistan in Group 2.

Chasing a modest target of 126, the Kiwis were home and dry with 11 balls to spare. Captain Kane Willaimson proved his class yet again with an unbeaten 40, while Devon Conway scored 36 not out.

Earlier, New Zealand restricted Afghanistan to 124/8.

New Zealand players celebrate a wicket. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan lost three wickets inside the powerplay after Mohammad Nabi opted to bat.

Najibullah Zadran's 73 helped them post the modest total. Zadran and Nabi (14) added 59 for the fifth wicket

The left-handed Zadran smashed six fours and three sixes in his 48-ball knock. He was brilliantly caught by James Neesham at long off off Trent Boult's bowling.

Boult was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/17, while Tim Southee claimed 2/24.

India face Namibia in an inconsequential Super 12 match on Monday.