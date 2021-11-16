Mumbai Customs seize watches worth Rs 5 crore from Hardik Pandya: report

Two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore have been seized from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai after playing in the T20 World Cup, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.



The all-rounder allegedly did not have a bill for the watches, the report said.

"Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," ANI quoted a Mumbai Customs Department statement as saying.

Last year, Pandya's brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed watches and gold worth close to Rs 1 crore.