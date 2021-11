Kolkata: India ended up with 184/7 against New Zealand in the third and final T20I here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who opted to bat on winning the toss, and Ishan Kishan (29) put on 69 for the first wicket off just 38 balls. However, stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner's triple strikes brought the Black Caps back into the contest.

Rohit top-scored with a 31-ball 56, while Santner finished with 3/27.

Shreyas Iyer cored 25, while Venkatesh Iyer made 20.