Ashwin involved in heated exchange with umpire | Video

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin was involved in an animated discussion with umpire Nitin Menon on the third day of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

This was after Ashwin decided to come round the wicket against Kiwi captain Kane Williamson and he was seen walking on the danger area on his follow-through and also in the process obstructing the umpire's view.



The intention was to create a few roughs with his bowling spikes in the region where if the ball lands, it would turn away from the dogged southpaw Tom Latham.

Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon pic.twitter.com/R5qMxyeDi0 — Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) November 27, 2021



Menon having understood the motive had a word with Ashwin and skipper Ajinkya Rahane and normalcy prevailed.