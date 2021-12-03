Was Kohli out or not out?

Mumbai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli got a debatable leg before decision against New Zealand on the curtailed opening day of the second Test here on Friday.



A delivery from left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel straightened after pitching as Kohli tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.



The replay was inconclusive whether it hit the bat first or pad and as per rule, the TV umpire Virender Sharma had to go with his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid. He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure. Kohli failed to trouble the scorers.



The TV cameras then caught him standing in the dressing room balcony, visibly upset with the decision, which was a touch and go one.