Patels & Ravindras - divided by teams, united by names

Indian-origin Kiwi players Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra made a big impression in the two-Test series against India which ended in Mumbai on Monday.

Rachin, who made his debut in the first Test at Kanpur, had a memorable outing as he helped the Blacks Caps pull off a thrilling draw in the compnay of No. 11 Ajaz.

The 33-year-old Ajaz became only third bowler after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble to pick up all 10 wickets in a Test innings in the second Test at the Wankhde Stadium. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat in the city of his birthplace.

The BCCI took to Twitter to post a photo of Rachin and Ajaz standing next to Indian players Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja after the Mumbai Test.

India won the Test by 372 runs to clinch the series 1-0.