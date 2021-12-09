Malayalam
Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer's ton powers MP to 329/9 against Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer feasted on the Kerala bowling. File photo: Twitter/IPL
Topic | Cricket

Rajkot: Venkatesh Iyer's smashing hundred powered Madhya Pradesh to 329/9 against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D match here on Thursday.

 

The left-hander Iyer amassed 112 off 84 balls after Kerala chose to bowl. His knock contained seven fours and four sixes.

 

Shubham Sharma made 82 and added 169 for the fourth wicket along with Iyer. Rajat Patidar and Abhishesk Bhandari scored 49 each. 

 

Part-timer Vishnu Vinod was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/59 from eight overs.

 

Kerala outplayed Chandigarh in their opening match, while MP went down to Maharashtra in a high-scoring thriller.

 

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 329/9 in 50 overs (Veknatesh Iyer 112, Shubham Sharma 82; Vishnu Vinod 3/59) versus Kerala.

