Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Hazare Trophy: Sijomon stars as Kerala outplay Chhattisgarh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 12, 2021 12:38 PM IST Updated: December 12, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Sijomon Joseph
Sijomon Joseph's all-round show set up Kerala's win. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Rajkot: Sijomon Joseph's all-round show powered Kerala past Chhattisgarh by five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

 

Sijomon picked up five wickets with his left-arm spin bowling as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 189. Later, the southpaw scored 27 and added 42 for the fifth wicket in the company of Vinoop Manoharan after Kerala lost four quick wickets to slip to 89/4 from 82 for no loss.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Vinoop (54 not out) and Vishnu Vinod (26 not out) guided Kerala home in the 35th over.

 

Openers Mohammed Azhruddeen (45) and Rohan Kunnummal (36) too shone. Captain Sanju Samson fell for a golden duck.

 

Their third win from four matches has boosted Kerala's hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase. Kerala  meet Uttarakhand in their final Elite Group D match on Tuesday.

 

Earlier, Sijomon's five-wicket haul helped Kerala bowl out Chhattisgarh for 189. 

 

Sijomon wrecked the Chhattisgarh middle order as they slipped from 123/3 to 133/6.

 

Captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored a fine 98 after electing to bat. His knock was laced with 11 fours and a six off 128 balls.

 

Opener Sanjeet Desai made 32 before being stumped by Sanju Samson off medium-pacer M D Nidheesh's bowling.

 

Sanjeet and Harpreet added 93 for the second wicket and thereafter it was the Sijomon show.

 

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 189 in 46.2 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 98; Sijomon Joseph 5/33, M D Nidheesh 2/21, Basil Thampi 2/38) lost to Kerala 193/5 in 34.3 overs (Vinoop Manoharan 54 not out, Mohammed Azharuddeen 45).

 

Points: Kerala 4; Chhattisgarh 0.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.