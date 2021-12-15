Malayalam
Ashes: Richardson replaces Hazlewood in Australian XI

Reuters
Published: December 15, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Jhye Richardson
Jhye Richardson edged out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for a spot in Australia's attack. File photo: AFP/Saeed Khan
Topic | Cricket

Melbourne: Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of the Adelaide Test after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first Test at the Gabba.

Richardson, who has played two Tests, edged out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for a spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Left-hander Warner suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane.

There were no other changes to the XI that dominated at the Gabba to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australian XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey ((wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

