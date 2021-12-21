Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali rushed to hospital with chest pain

Karachi: On a day when Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali competed 9,000 First-class runs, the 34-year-old was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.



Reports said that Abid, who plays for Central Punjab, felt pain twice while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at UBL Cricket Ground here. Abid was unbeaten on 61 when he returned to the dressing room.



The cricketer has since reportedly undergone a thorough medical examination and is under observation. However, it was not known if the pain was linked to any heart-related problem.



Since his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut in 2007, Abid has been a constant presence on Pakistan's domestic circuit, amassing over 6,000 runs. He first represented Pakistan internationally at the age of 31.



The prolific right-handed batter has played 16 Tests and scored 1,180 runs at an average of over 49, with his highest being an unbeaten 215.

