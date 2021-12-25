Five instances when Harbhajan Singh lost his cool | Video

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, played the game with passion. Harbhajan wore his heart on his sleeve and there were occasions on which the Turbanator lost his cool. Onmanorama picks five such instances.



Harbhajan vs Ponting



In his very first season in international cricket, Harbhajan demonstrated that he was ready for a scrap if needed. In the Coca-Cola Cup tri-series match against Australia at Sharjah in 1998, the offie lured Ricky Ponting to his doom and then gave him a nasty sent off.



Harbhajan vs Sreesanth

Harbhajan, representing Mumbai Indians, slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer S Sreesanth at the end of a game in the inaugural IPL in 2008. Match referee Farokh Engineer banned Harbhajan from the remainder of the IPL season and he was also docked his entire season's salary.

Harbhajan vs Symonds



Harbhajan was at the centre of the 'Monkeygate' scandal during the 2008 Sydney Test. Andrew Symonds and Australian captain Ponting alleged that Harbhajan had racially abused the Aussie all-rounder. This became a major controversy and later ICC Appeals Commissioner Justice John Hansen revoked the three-Test ban imposed on him by match referee Mike Procter.

Harbhajan vs Akhtar

Harbhajan got into a war words with Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during an Asia Cup match at Dambulla in 2010. Never the one to back away, Harbhjan had a go at Akhtar after hitting the winning shot - a six off Mohammad Amir .

Harbhajan vs Rayudu

Harbhajan found his match in his Mumbai Indians teammate Ambati Ryaudu during an IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Harbhajan was not impressed with Rayudu's fielding effort and made his displeasure known. But Rayudu, who had tried his level best, was quick to pick up a fight and in the end Bhajji had to pacify the former!