KCA Emerald emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2021 04:07 PM IST
KCA Emerald
KCA Emerald team members pose with the trophy. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Alappuzha: KCA Emerald defeated KCA Ruby by 12 runs to emerge champions in the second edition of the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament here on Monday.

 

KCA Emerald posted 105/4 in their 20 overs. Darsana Mohanan  34 and Aleena Surendran 30 were the main run-getters. Anjana N R picked up 3/14.

KCA Ruby could manage only  93/7 in reply despite Akshaya A's 43. Aleena Surendran claimed 1/15, while Minnu Mani picked up 1/12.

 

Aleena was named player of the final.

 

Brief scores: KCA Emarald 105/4 in 20 overs (Darsana Mohanan 34, Aleena Surendran 30; Anjana N R 3/14) bt KCA Ruby 93/7 in 20 overs (Akshaya A 43).

 

Individual awards

 

Player of the final: Aleena Surendran  

 

Best batter: Jincy George

 

Best bowler:  Vinaya Surendran

 

Player  of the series: Akshaya A

 

Best all rounder: Minnu Mani

 

Promising youngster: Ananswara Santosh

