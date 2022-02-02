From Alappuzha to Team India set-up, Midhun's hard work pays off

Leg-spin is a tough art to practice, even more so in the slam-bang world of T20 cricket. Kerala leggie S Midhun has stood out on the domestic circuit with his ability to excel in the shorter format of the game. Midhun's fine performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was rewarded with a call up to the Team India reserve side for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

"I have worked really hard in the past one year and I feel the good show in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy impressed the selectors," Midhun told Onmanorama over the phone from Ahmedabad, which will host the ODI leg of the series starting Sunday.



The 27-year-old from Alappuzha began his cricketing journey with Travancore Cricket Academy, Kayamkulam. He has also played for Skylark 'B', Alappuzha, before shifting to his present employers AG's Office.



Midhun was the joint top wicket-taker for Kerala along with pacer Basil Thampi in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with eight scalps. "Variations are of utmost importance in T20 cricket and you have to think on your feet. Most of the time the bowlers are looking to contain the batsmen, but I do attack depending on the match situation," said Midhun.



The leggie, who has a potent googly in his armoury, has played just one IPL match - for Rajasthan Royals - though he was part of the Jaipur franchise in both 2018 and 2019. However, Midhun says just being part of the Royals squad was a great learning curve.



"I could learn a lot. Ish Sodhi and Shreyas Gopal were the frontline leggies for Royals. I am still in touch with Sodhi and I have benefitted from his guidance."



Midhun is hopeful of finding a franchise in the mega auction, especially with the addition of two more teams in IPL 2022. "The trials with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals went off well. I could not attend the trials of CSK, RCB and Punjab Kings since I was at Krishnagiri attending the Ranji camp."



Midhun, who has featured in a solitary Ranji match so far, has bigger goals ahead. "I want to be a match-winner for Kerala and my ultimate aim is to play for India," he added.