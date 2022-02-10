Malayalam
IPL mega auction - schedule, timings, live telecast details

Published: February 10, 2022 04:50 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction.

This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.

Among the 590 players, who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

Star Sports Networks will live telecast the auction. Disney + HotStar will offer the live streaming of the auction.

The live coverage will start at 11 am on Saturday as the auction is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. 

