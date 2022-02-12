Indian women lose first ODI

Queenstown: Skipper Mithali Raj's well-crafted half-century went in vain as Indian batting flopped once again with the visitors losing the first ODI against New Zealand by 62 runs here on Saturday.



Opting to bowl, New Zealand rode on Suzie Bates century (106 off 111 balls) to score a challenging 275 and India were all-out in the last over for 213 in 49.4 overs and never for once looked like being in the chase.



The 39-year-old Mithali, playing her 221st ODI, continued her dream form in the format -- seven fifties in the last 11 innings in ODIs -- to keep India in the hunt with a 73-ball 59 (6x4).



Indian women's team in their last ODI recorded their highest ever run chase of 265 set by Australia women in September last year, a win that had ended their rivals 26-match winning streak.



Mithali also joined Charlotte Edwards in making 1,000 runs against four different teams -- Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand -- in ODI cricket.



She also became the first Indian to reach 1,000 women's ODI runs against New Zealand.



Mithali got a fine support from left-hander Yastika Bhatia, who dropped down to her usual No 3 spot, to stroke a 63-ball 41 as the duo added 88 runs in their recovery act.



But she perished to a short ball from Hayley Jensen (2/36), something that triggered the Indian collapse before Jess Kerr sealed the issue for the hosts with a matchwinning 4/35 as India collapsed for 213 in 49.4 overs to trail the five-match series 0-1.



India had earlier lost the one-off T20I by 18 runs in their series opener.



India also paid a price for Harmanpreet Kaur's poor formas she perished for a 22-ball 10.



She last notched up a fifty in March, 2021, against South Africa as her last five innings scores read a poor 10, 16, 19, 1, 30 not out, painting a sorry picture for India ahead of the World Cup starting here from March 4.



The absence of their star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is serving her extended managed isolation and quarantine, once again hurt India badly especially in their record chase of 275.



Earlier, New Zealand were eyeing a score of 300-plus with veteran opener Suzie Bates's sparkling 11th ODI century, but India bounced back strongly taking last five wickets for 25 runs to bundle them out for 275 in 48.1 overs.



Suzie made full of the reprieve she got on 14 when Rajeshwari Gayakwad dropped her at point off Pooja Vastrakar's bowling to score a sublime 106 off 111 balls, studded with 10 boundaries.



Suzie got to her 38th fifty in 66 balls, her first ODI half-century since January, 2020, to draw level with fellow White Ferns legend Debbie Hockley.



She later notched up her hundred off 107 balls, with a single off Poonam Yadav.