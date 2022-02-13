IPL 2022 auction live updates | Punjab Kings buy Livingstone for Rs 11.5 crore

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone went to Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith was also picked up by Punjab for Rs 6 crore.
-
17 mins ago
We will have a 45-minute lunch break
-
17 mins ago
Ricky Bhui goes unsold
-
19 mins ago
Manan Vohra goes to Lucknow for Rs 20 lakh
-
19 mins ago
KKR buy Rinku Singh for Rs 55 lakh
-
21 mins ago
Himanshu Rana goes unsold
-
22 mins ago
No takers for Kerala Ranji captain Sachin Baby
-
22 mins ago
Himmat Singh too goes unsold
-
23 mins ago
No takers for Virat Singh
-
23 mins ago
Next we have the uncapped batters Set 2
-
24 mins ago
Piyush Chawla too goes unsold
Ajinkya Rahane was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 1 crore.