IPL 2022 auction live updates | Punjab Kings buy Livingstone for Rs 11.5 crore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2022 11:57 AM IST Updated: February 13, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone. File photo
Topic | Cricket

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone went to Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith was also picked up by Punjab for Rs 6 crore.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 17 mins ago

    We will have a 45-minute lunch break

  • 17 mins ago

    Ricky Bhui goes unsold

  • 19 mins ago

    Manan Vohra goes to Lucknow for Rs 20 lakh

  • 19 mins ago

    KKR buy Rinku Singh for Rs 55 lakh 

  • 21 mins ago

    Himanshu Rana goes unsold

  • 22 mins ago

    No takers for Kerala Ranji captain Sachin Baby

  • 22 mins ago

    Himmat Singh too goes unsold

  • 23 mins ago

    No takers for Virat Singh

  • 23 mins ago

    Next we have the uncapped batters Set 2

  • 24 mins ago

    Piyush Chawla too goes unsold

Ajinkya Rahane was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

