Kohli leaves for home before third T20I

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.



Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.



"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.