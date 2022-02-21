Lankan T20I squad for India series: Rajapaksa dropped

Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been dropped from Sri Lanka's 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India. Rajapaksa was a member of the Sri Lanka squad during the Australian tour amd has been left out reportedly due to fitness concerns.



Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis too will not be a part of the T20Is against India due to injuries and will fly back home to Sri Lanka.



Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the last three matches on the tour due to COVID-19, is available for the three-match series against India.



Sri Lanka Cricket has also included a 21-year-old uncapped off-spinner Ashian Daniel, but with 'subject to ministerial approval'.



Sri Lanka will come to India straight from Australia.



Lucknow will host the first T20I on Thursday while the next two will be played in Dharamsala on Saturday and and Sunday.



It will be followed by a two-match Test series to be held in Mohali from March 4 to 8 followed by the second Test, a day-night affair, at Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.



Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (vice-capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Ashian Daniel (Subjected to Ministerial approval).

