Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Gujarat | Live telecast details

Kerala take on hosts Gujarat in their in second match of the Ranji Trophy at Rajkot on Thursday.

Kerala scored an innings and 166-run win over Meghalaya in their Elite Group A opener, while Gujarat lost to Madhya Pradesh (MP) by 106 runs.

Kerala are leading the group with seven points, while MP are in second spot (6). Both Gujarat and Meghalaya are yet to open their account.

It will be interesting to see whether Kerala will include pacer M D Nidheesh in place of S Sreesanth. Sreesanth, who returned to the premier domestic competition after a gap of nine years, looked out of sorts, while the other pacers - Basil Thampi, Manu Krishnan and Edhen Apple Tom - excelled on a green top against Meghalaya. Seventeen-year-old Edhen won the man-of-the-match award for his match haul of 6/71.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match begins at 9.30 am.