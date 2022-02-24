Malayalam
Tendulkar to take legal action against use of morphed images in casino ads

IANS
Published: February 24, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed shock over his allegedly morphed images being used to endorse a casino and said he will soon be taking legal action against the misuse of his image.

Tendulkar took to the social media on Thursday to clarify that he had nothing to do with the advertisements of a casino doing the rounds on the social media, which has his picture.

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," Tendulkar said a statement on his Twitter handle.


"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol--directly or indirectly-- in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," Tendulkar, who has always maintained a spotless image, said in the statement.

The former Indian captain, the most successful batter in international cricket, requested everyone to "remain vigilant about misleading images on social media".

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," Tendulkar said.

