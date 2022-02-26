Rajkot: Vishnu Vinod's second first-class hundred helped Kerala gain a 51-run first innings lead over Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday.



Vishnu (113) made sure Kerala surpassed Gujarat 's total of 388 in their first innings. Kerala were bowled out for 439 in the second session of the third and penultimate day.



Resuming on 277/4, the overnight pair of Vishnu and Vathsal Govind (25) took Kerala to 349 before the latter was sent back by Roosh Kalaria. The two added 98 for the fifth wicket.

Salman Nizar (6) and Sijomon Joseph (4) were dismissed cheaply by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai. Basil Thampi made 15.



Vishnu brought up his hundred off 117 balls with the help of 13 fours and a six. He was eventually trapped in front of the wicket by Desai who ended up with figures of 5/132. Vishnu's 143-ball knock contained 15 fours and a six.



Brief scores: Gujarat 388 vs Kerala 439 in 107.3 overs (Rohan S Kunnummall 129, Vishnu Vinod 113; Siddharth Desai 5/132)