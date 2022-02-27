KCA announces cash award for Rohan Kunnummal

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 342,000 for Rohan S Kunnummal who became the first player from the state to notch up three successive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

The 23-year-old opener from Palakkad followed up his 129 in the first innings with a match-winning unbeaten 106 as Kerala chased down a target of 214 against Gujarat by eight wickets at Rajkot on Sunday.

The right-hander, who made his first-class debut against Rajasthan at Thumba in 2020, has been on a roll this season. He smashed 107 and put on 201 for the first wicket along with his partner Rahul P in Kerala's innings win over Meghalaya in their opening Elite Group A match.

Rohan has 342 runs from two matches at an average of 171. The KCA has decided to award him Rs 1,000 for each run he has scored so far this season.