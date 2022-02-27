Ranji Trophy: Kerala need 214 to win

Rajkot: Umang Kumar and Karan Patel helped Guajarat post 264 in the second innings of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Sunday.

Gujarat, who resumed on 128/5, were bowled out for 264 after lunch on the final day. The hosts, who conceded a first innings lead of 51, are set a victory target of 214.

Umang (70) and Karan (81) kept the Kerala bowlers at bay in the morning session. The added 138 for the sixth wicket.

Once Karan was dismissed by Sijomon Joseph, the hosts lost their last five wickets for just 42 runs.

Spinners Jalaj Saxena (4/57) and Sijomon (3/48) were the main wicket-takers for Kerala.

Brief scores: Gujarat 388 and 264 in 85.5 overs (Karan Patel 81, Umang Kumar 70; Jalaj Saxena 4/57, Sijomon Joseph 3/48) vs Kerala 439.