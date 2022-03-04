The untimely demise of iconic cricketer Shane Warne has left Indian spinners, who followed in the Aussie great's footsteps shell-shocked.

Veteran India international Amit Mishra said he chose to be a spinner because of the great Australian leg-spinner.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary cricketer @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. I consider him my idol & I chose to be a spinner only because of him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #OmShanti #RIP #ShaneWarne #legend pic.twitter.com/ONagPvFyS8 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 4, 2022

"I consider him my idol," tweeted Mishra.

The sensational Yuzvendra Chahal felt the same way as his senior compatriot. "The reason behind me option for bowling leg spin..my inspiration, my idol since childhood," tweeted Chahal.

Can feel my hands shaking as I type this out

The reason behind me opting for bowling leg spin

My inspiration my idol since childhood

RIP LEGEND 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dgnz5BdRCt — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 4, 2022

The grief of the Indian bowlers was also shared by Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah. "An iconic cricket player and mentor has left us," tweeted Shah.

