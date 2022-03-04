Malayalam
Tweet predicting Kohli's score and mode of dismissal goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Virat Kohli
A dejected Virat Kohli returns to the pavilion. Photo: AFP/ Prakash Singh
Topic | Cricket

A Twitter user accurately predicted Virat Kohli's score and mode of dismissal in his 100th Test on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali on Friday.

 

Kohli, who became the 12th Indian to appear in 100 Tests and 71st overall, was dismissed for 45 by  Lasith Embuldeniya. 

Soon after his dismissal, a tweet went viral which had mentioned that Kohli would make 45 before being castled by the Lankan spinner.

 

“Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,” read the tweet that was posted almost nine hours before the start of the match.

