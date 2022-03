Australian great Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday, had knocked over many a batter during his illustrious career. Here is a look at five dream deliveries by the leg-spin legend.

1. Mike Gatting vs England, 1st Test at Manchester, 1993

2. Andrew Strauss vs England, 2nd Test at Headingley, 2005

3. Herschelle Gibbs vs South Africa, World Cup semifinals at Birmingham, 1999

4. Basit Ali vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at SCG, 1995

5. V V S Laxman vs India, 1st Test at Bengaluru, 2004