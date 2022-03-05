Nothing suspicious about Warne's death: Thai Police

Thai Police said that Australian cricket great Shane Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa in Koh Samui and one of them went to inquire about him after the former leg-spinner did not turn up for dinner.

"The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police, told Reuters by phone.

"An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died."

They did not know the cause of death but were not treating it as suspicious, Chatchawin added.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said officials had spoken to Warne's friends in Thailand and would be travelling to Koh Samui on Saturday to offer further assistance.

"(We are) working with Thai authorities to confirm arrangements following his passing, assist with his repatriation and provide other assistance on the ground," she said in a statement.

Warne's last Tweet was a tribute to another former Australian cricket great, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died on Friday at the age of 74.