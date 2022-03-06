Mithali Raj becomes first woman to play in six World Cups

Mount Maunganui: One of the game's finest servants, India captain Mithali Raj on Sunday became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.



She achieved the feat as India locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their much-anticipated opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval here.



Mithali, a 39-year-old veteran of many memorable matches, had made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000, before playing the event in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.



The Indian batter surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards of England.



Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, Raj's India teammate for the longest time, also stands second in the list with five World Cups.



Tendulkar, the holder of innumerable batting records, is the only Indian cricketer apart from Mithali to feature in six World Cups, starting from 1992 to the triumphant campaign in 2011.