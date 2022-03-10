Malayalam
Harbhajan Singh wishes Sreesanth luck on retirement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2022 09:47 AM IST
Sreesanth & Harbhajan
S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh share a happy moment in India colours. File photo: AFP/Alexander Joe
Former teammate Harbhajan Singh wished ex-Indian pacer S Sreesanth luck after the latter announced his retirement on Wednesday.

 

'Good luck shenta', Harbhajan tweeted.

 

The two were part of the Indian teams which won the inaugural ICCT20 World Cup and ICC World Cup in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

 

However, the two were involved in the Slapgate incident in the first-ever IPL in 2008.

Harbhajan, representing Mumbai Indians, slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth at the end of a game. Match referee Farokh Engineer banned Harbhajan from the remainder of the IPL season and he was also docked his entire season's salary.

