Harbhajan Singh wishes Sreesanth luck on retirement

Former teammate Harbhajan Singh wished ex-Indian pacer S Sreesanth luck after the latter announced his retirement on Wednesday.



'Good luck shenta', Harbhajan tweeted.

Good luck shenta 🤗🤗 https://t.co/OXKTdh4QxL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 9, 2022

The two were part of the Indian teams which won the inaugural ICCT20 World Cup and ICC World Cup in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

However, the two were involved in the Slapgate incident in the first-ever IPL in 2008.

Harbhajan, representing Mumbai Indians, slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth at the end of a game. Match referee Farokh Engineer banned Harbhajan from the remainder of the IPL season and he was also docked his entire season's salary.