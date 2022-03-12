IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals unveil jersey

New Delhi The JSW-GMR co-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled the official jersey for the 2022 season.



The first jerseys were given to select Delhi Capitals fans at the team's home ground -- Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Besides, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a "surprise activity curated specially for them".



"It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

"Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."



Delhi Capitals will begin their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.



"With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team's on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again!" DC said in a statement.