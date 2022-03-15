JK Malabar Tigers win Veterans' Premier League

JK Malabar Tigers emerged champions in the recent Navio Veterans' Premier League (VPL) 2022 organised by the Veterans & Cricketers Association of Kerala.

They beat Malabar Warriors by six wickets in the final held at SD College, Alappuzha.

After electing to bat, Malabar Warrior ended up with128/7 in 15 overs. Biju Thomas top-scored with a 40-ball 58. Vinan G Nair picked up 4/23 for Tigers.

Arun A V smashed 56 off 31 balls as Tigers overhauled the target in 13.5 overs. Arun was declared man of the match.

Brief scores: Malabar Warriors 128/7 in 15 overs (Biju Thomas 58; Vinan G Nair 4/23) lost to JK Malabar Tigers 130/4 in 13.5 overs (Arun A V 56; Sasikumar 2/25).