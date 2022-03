Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli seems to be in a relaxed mood ahead of IPL 2022. Kohli, who quit RCB captaincy midway through last IPL, tweeted a picture of him lying flat on a meadow captioned "The Earth has music for those who listen."

The Earth has music for those who listen. pic.twitter.com/dyeMuwTff6 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2022

The IPL 2022 begins on March 26.

RCB have yet to win the title.