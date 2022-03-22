Malayalam
IPL 2022: Kohli joins RCB squad

IANS
Published: March 22, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Virat Kohli
RCB star Virat Kohli. Photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) preparations for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra got a boost with former skipper Virat Kohli joining the squad on Monday.

With RCB fans seeking information regarding Kohli's plans for the last many days as the other players had joined the preparatory camp, the RCB on Monday tweeted the much-anticipated good news on Monday.

"King Kohli has arrived! That's it. That's the news," tweeted the official social media handle of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.


The franchise also tweeted some photographs of Kohli's arrival and former India and RCB skipper smiling after settling in his room. Video clips of his arrival at the team's base too were doing the rounds of social media sites on Monday.

Kohli has been with RCB since the inception of the league in 2008 and was their skipper for eight seasons before he relinquished captaincy at the start of this season.

The 33-year-old Kohli is the all-time leading batter in the IPL with 6,283 runs from 207 matches at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.54 with the highest score of 113.

Though he will not be leading RCB in this edition of IPL, he will still be their main batter.

