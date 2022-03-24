Malayalam
IPL 2022: Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

PTI
Published: March 24, 2022 03:04 PM IST Updated: March 24, 2022 03:12 PM IST
M S Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja
M S Dhoni has picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead CSK. Photo: Twitter/CSK
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday.

"M S Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player (after Dhoni and Suresh Raina) to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

CSK play KKR in the IPL opener here on Saturday.

