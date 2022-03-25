Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

CK Nayudu Trophy: Shoun Roger stars as Kerala gain first innings lead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 25, 2022 04:49 PM IST Updated: March 25, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Shoun Roger
Shoun Roger made a fine 165. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Shoun Roger starred with a fine165 as Kerala gained the vital first innings lead against Goa in their drawn C K Nayudu Trophy match here on Friday.

 

Resuming the fourth and final day on 413/6, Kerala were in a spot at 436/9 in reply to Goa's total of 454. However, the last wicket-pair of wicketkeeper Nikhil T (36 not out) and Fanoos (26) put on 59 as Kerala grabbed a first innings lead of 41.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Goa were 113/4 in their second innings when the match was called off.

 

Brief scores: Goa 454 & 113/4 in 44 overs drew with Kerala 495 in 134.1 overs (Shoun Roger 165, J Anantha Krishnan 82, Akhli Scaria 48, Abdul Basith 45; Deepraj Gaonkar 6/85).

 

Points: Kerala 3; Goa 1.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.