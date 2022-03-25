CK Nayudu Trophy: Shoun Roger stars as Kerala gain first innings lead

Bengaluru: Shoun Roger starred with a fine165 as Kerala gained the vital first innings lead against Goa in their drawn C K Nayudu Trophy match here on Friday.

Resuming the fourth and final day on 413/6, Kerala were in a spot at 436/9 in reply to Goa's total of 454. However, the last wicket-pair of wicketkeeper Nikhil T (36 not out) and Fanoos (26) put on 59 as Kerala grabbed a first innings lead of 41.

Goa were 113/4 in their second innings when the match was called off.

Brief scores: Goa 454 & 113/4 in 44 overs drew with Kerala 495 in 134.1 overs (Shoun Roger 165, J Anantha Krishnan 82, Akhli Scaria 48, Abdul Basith 45; Deepraj Gaonkar 6/85).

Points: Kerala 3; Goa 1.