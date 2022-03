IPL 2022: Delhi opt to bowl, Basil Thampi makes debut for Mumbai

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday.

Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell are Delhi's overseas players in the eleven, while Mumbai have picked Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills.

Mumbai have included Kerala pacer Basil Thampi in their eleven.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wk & capt), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.