Maxwell's Indian-style wedding video goes viral

Chennai: Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell had tied the knot with his Indian origin fiancee Vini Raman, a week ago in Australia. However, the couple conducted the Indian wedding rituals in Chennai, the visuals of which have gone viral.



Maxwell and Vini had decided to conduct two wedding ceremonies as Vini is of Indian origin.



The couple completed their Indian-style wedding this week and the video of the ceremony has gone viral. In the video, both Maxwell and Vini are seen exchanging garlands and participating in the 'Varmala' ceremony which is a popular ritual in Tamil marriages.



The wedding card of Maxwell and Vini that was printed in Tamil also went viral on the Internet. The couple got engaged in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic.



Maxwell, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, was retained by the side for Rs 11 crore and he will be joining the team in a few days.