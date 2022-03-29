Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan head coach

New Delhi: Former England middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as Afghanistan's new head coach, replacing South African Lance Klusener, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Tuesday.



Thorpe, who represented England in 100 Test matches, worked as an assistant coach with the national side for over a decade. Thorpe along with head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles lost their jobs after the Ashes debacle.



Thorpe, who played for England from 1987-2002, scored 6,744 runs from 100 Tests at an average of 44.66 with 16 centuries and a highest score of 200 not out. He also represented England in 82 One-day Internationals during the period, scoring 2,380 runs at 37.18 with 21 half-centuries.

Klusener left the role in November after reaching an agreement with the ACB not to extend his contract.