YuppTV to live stream IPL 2022 in 99 countries

YuppTV has bagged the live streaming rights of IPL 2022 for 99 countries.

The 15th edition of the IPL, which began on March 26, runs till May 29.



YuppTV customers can enjoy the matches and cheer for their favourite teams and players from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“Cricket has always been a massive crowd-puller and IPL has reimagined the format and the excitement associated with it. In alignment with the objective of bringing cricket to the masses, we are delighted to be the streaming platform of choice in expanding the outreach to 99 nations across the globe. We are ensuring that our robust backend technology will support uninterrupted, real-time streaming of the sport that put India on the world map with respect to international leagues," said Uday Reddy, founder & CEO of YuppTV.



The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV: Australia, Continental Europe, South East Asia (except Singapore), Malaysia, Central & South America, Central Asia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for details.

