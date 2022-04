IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Pune: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL match here on Saturday.



DC made one change to their playing eleven, replacing Kamlesh Nagarkoti with Mustafizur Rahman, while GT fielded an unchanged side.



The teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (capt&wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.