IPL 2022: CSK invite Punjab Kings to take first strike

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium here on Sunday.



CSK made a change in their squad. Chris Jordan, who has recovered from illness, will make his debut for the Chennai franchise against his former team. He came in place of Tushar Deshpande.



Punjab Kings have handed maiden IPL caps to Himachal swing bowler Vaibhav Arora and Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, coming in for Harpreet Brar and Raj Bawa.



"We want to keep things simple and the boys know what to do when they're under the pump," said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, indicating the thinking in the camp is to avoid bowling in the dew.



Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said they would use the opportunity to bat first and set up a good total.



"I think it looks like a good batting wicket. We want to put a good total and use the scoreboard pressure," said Agarwal.





The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), M S Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.