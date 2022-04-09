IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been included in the RCB XI in place of Rutherford.

Mumbai have made two changes, by bringing in Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep Singh in place of Mills and Sams.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj