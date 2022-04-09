Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sri Lanka name Chris Silverwood head coach

Reuters
Published: April 09, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Chris Silverwood
Chris Silverwood. File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Topic | Cricket

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka's men's team for two years, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday.

The island country has been without a full-time head coach since South African Mickey Arthur stepped down late last year.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started," Silverwood said in an SLC statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

"They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon."

Silverwood stepped down from his England position in February after the team lost the five-Test Ashes series in Australia 4-0. His first assignment with the Sri Lankan team will be a two-Test series in Bangladesh next month.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.