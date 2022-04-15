Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Joe Root steps down as England test captain

Reuters
Published: April 15, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Joe Root steps down as England test captain
England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File
Topic | Cricket

London: Joe Root has stepped down as England's test captain, the country's cricket board said on Friday, succumbing to pressure from influential figures within the game following a run of poor results capped by dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean.

Root's future as head of the team came increasingly under the microscope after England slumped to a 4-0 defeat Down Under last year and then went down 1-0 in a three-test series in the West Indies.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men's test captain," Root said in a statement issued by the board.

RELATED ARTICLES

"It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."

Since taking charge in 2017 as Alastair Cook's successor, Root led England in a record 64 tests. His 27 wins and 26 defeats as captain are also records.

But of his last 17 tests in charge he won just one, as his previously outstanding form with the bat also declined.

Ex-England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain were among former stars of the sport who had said it was time for Root to step down.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.