IPL 2022: Punjab Kings bowled out for 115 by Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Punjab Kings were bowled out for 115 by Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Jitesh Sharma top scored for Punjab with 32 after opener and captain Mayank Agarwal had made 24.

For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant had brought back Sarfaraz Khan in place of Mitch Marsh while Nathan Ellis had replaced Odean Smith in the Punjab XI.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed