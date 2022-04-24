Women's T20 League: Kerala qualify for knockout phase

Kerala outplayed Hyderabad by eight wickets to enter the knockout stage of the Senior Women's T20 League at Puducherry on Sunday.

Though both Kerala and Maharashtra were tied with 16 points, the former topped Elite Group A on net run rate.

Chasing a modest target of 100, Kerala rode on opener Jincy George's 36 and captain Sajana S's unbeaten 32 to emerge winners in 17.1 overs.

Hyderabad could manage only 99/5 after being put in to bat. Keerthy Reddy top-scored with 28, while captain Ramya made 27.

Keerthy K James claimed 2/11 for Kerala.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 99/5 in 20 overs (Keerthy Reddy 28, Ramya 27; Keerthy K James 2/11) lost to Kerala 103/2 in 17.1 overs (Jincy George 36, Sajana S 32 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Hyderabad 0.