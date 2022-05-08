KCA Club Championship: Rojith stars for Athreya CC

Rojith Ganesh's all-round show fashioned Athreya CC's 138-run win over Ernakulam CC in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Sunday.

Athreya scored 212/5 in 20 overs after electing to bat. Rojith smashed 87 off 41 balls, while Muhammed Anas hit a quick-fire 40 off 17 deliveries.

In reply Ernakulam CC were bowled out for 74 in 16.4 overs. Rojith picked up two wickets while giving away only four runs. Nipun Babu, Arjun Venugopal and Vivek K P too scalped two.

Masters CC beat Swantons CC by 37 runs in another match.

Ranji star Rohan Kunnumal sored 64 off 42 balls as Masters ended up with 169/9 after taking first strike. Kevin Peter Oscar chipped in with 36 off 13 balls.

Swantons were bundled out for 132 in 18.1 overs. Ajnas M top-scored with 51, while Gokul Gopinath and Fanoos F claimed four wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Masters CC 169/9 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 64, Kevin Peter Oscar 36; Harikrishan K N 3/23) bt Swantons CC 132 in 18.1 overs (Ajnas 51, Gautham Mohan 37; Gokul Gopinath 4/7, Fanoos F 4/31).

Man of the match: Gokul Gopinath



Athreya CC 212/5 in 20 overs (Rojith Ganesh 87, Muhammed Anas 40; Adithya Vinod 2/43) bt Ernakulam CC 74 in 16.4 overs (Rojith Ganesh 2/4, Nipun Babu 2/7, Arjun Venugopal 2/16, Vivek K P 2/21).

Man of the match: Rojith Ganesh

