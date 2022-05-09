KCA Club Championship: Athreya CC, Swantons CC play out tie

Athreya CC and Swantons CC played out an exciting tie in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Monday.

Put in to bat, Swantons could manage only 113/4 in in a match reduced to nine-overs-a-side due to rain. Gautham Mohan top-scored with an unbeaten 35 off 17 balls, while Ajnas chipped in with an 11-ball 29.

In reply, Athreya ended up with 113/5. Rakesh K J made 35.

Both the teams were tied in the Super Over too.

Masters CC beat BK 55 CC by 20 runs in the second match.

Masters CC scored 123/7 in 10 overs. Vishnu Raj smashed 46 off 22 balls.

BK 55 CC ended up with 103/5 in their chase.

Brief scores: Swantons CC 113/4 in nine overs (Gautham Mohan 35 not out; Ajnas M 29; Athif Bin Ashraf 2/25) tied with Athreya CC 113/5 in nine overs (Rakesh K J 35, Muhammed Anas 27; Harikrishnan 2/29

Man of the match: Rakesh K J

Masters 123/7 in 10 overs (Vishnu Raj 46; Sijomon Joseph 21; M T Muhammad Faizal 4/17) bt BK 55 CC 103/5 in 10 overs (Omar Abubackar 36; Vishweshar Suresh 3/18.

Man of the match: Vishnu Raj