Athreya CC enter final

Athreya CC, Thrissur, beat AGORC by four wickets to enter the final of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Monday.

Athreya restricted AGORC to 110/4 in 20 overs after opting to bowl in Qualifier 1. Arjun A K top-scored for AGORC with an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, while Athif Bin Ashraf claimed 2/27.

Rojith Ganesh anchored the chase with an unbeaten 35-ball 30 as Athreya were home and dry with 3.2 overs to spare. Vyshak's 3/15 went in vain.

Masters CC, Thiruvananthapuram, made it to Qualifier 2 after their Eliminator against Masters RCC was abandoned due to rain.



Masters CC had scored 126/8 in 20 over after being put in before rain played spoilsport. Masters CC advanced, having registered most number of wins in the League and Super League stages. They will take on AGORC in Tuesday's Qualifier 2.

The final will be played on Wednesday.

Brief scores: AGORC 110/4 in 20 overs (Arjun A K 52 not out, Athuljith M Anu 27; Athif Bin Ashraf 2/27) lost to Athreya CC 114/6 in 16.4 overs (Rojith Ganesh 30 not out, Vyshak S 3/15).



Masters CC 126/8 in 20 overs (Krishna Prasad 29, P Prasanth 27; Vinod Kumar 3/19, Akhli Scaria 2/25) vs Masters RCC. Match abandoned.