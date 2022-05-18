IPL 2022: De Kock smashes ton, Super Giants post 210 for no loss against KKR

Navi Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging 210 for no loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 not out off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL.

None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat.

For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar got a chance with Ajinkya Rahane being ruled out due to an injury, while Lucknow made three changes, bringing in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham in place of Krunal Pandya, D Chameera and A Badoni.

Pandya missed out due to a niggle.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.